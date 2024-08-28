Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.32

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 4475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53.

Institutional Trading of Tri-Continental

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tri-Continental by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

