Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Senior Officer Kathleen Janet Mccrum Buys 3,977 Shares

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kathleen Janet Mccrum acquired 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.04 per share, with a total value of C$20,044.08.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$5.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.79 and a 12-month high of C$5.33.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.520202 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

TCW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.91.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

