TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 7.60% of TriMas worth $79,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in TriMas by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.63 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

