Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 10.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 35,841 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in Trimble by 2.2% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 14,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

