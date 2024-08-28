Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 303.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

