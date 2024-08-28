Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 16th

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.14. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFPM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Further Reading

