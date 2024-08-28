TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Down 16.7%

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 188,470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 156,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.14.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

