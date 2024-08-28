TrueFi Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $103.26 million and approximately $14.41 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFi has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,241,947,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,156,218,579 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,241,947,376.1551602 with 1,156,218,578.8219423 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08946274 USD and is down -8.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $14,787,248.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

