Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Truist Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $8.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.85. The stock had a trading volume of 653,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,051. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.83. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,985 shares during the period. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $528,429,000 after purchasing an additional 82,731 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $791,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $445,268,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

