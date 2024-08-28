TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Director Barbara Klencke Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Klencke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barbara Klencke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Barbara Klencke acquired 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $292.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.83. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 855.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCRX. BTIG Research began coverage on TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

