Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading 4.9% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 110,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 276,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
Tuya Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $751.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tuya
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Is the Better Investment in the New Cycle?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.