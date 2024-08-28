Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading 4.9% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 110,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 276,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $751.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tuya by 59.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 247,592 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Tuya by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 952,100 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Tuya during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

