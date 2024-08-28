Tyson T. Abston Sells 2,500 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 2,500 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GNTY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. 17,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,661. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 124,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

