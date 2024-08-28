Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 1.4%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.47 and last traded at $71.51. Approximately 1,500,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,608,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

The firm has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

