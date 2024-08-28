UFP Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

UFP Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $7.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.72. The company had a trading volume of 48,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,467. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $136.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UFPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

