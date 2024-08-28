Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Trading Down 6.3%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.84. 6,643,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 9,145,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Under Armour by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,634 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $8,944,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 101.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

