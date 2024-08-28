Union Pacific Co. (UNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the railroad operator on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Union Pacific has a payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $250.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.92. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $152.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

