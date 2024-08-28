Uniswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.44 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and $137.87 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.74 or 0.00009750 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00103291 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000123 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,126,150 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,126,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.75010413 USD and is down -8.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1082 active market(s) with $124,754,139.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

