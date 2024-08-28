United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.39. 120,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,679. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.99. United Bankshares has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $39.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. United Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

