United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading 0.1% Higher

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.41 and last traded at $128.07. Approximately 354,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,228,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after acquiring an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,322,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,556,000 after acquiring an additional 406,248 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

