Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $234.49

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $234.49 and last traded at $234.49, with a volume of 29203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.14.

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $864,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

