Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on October 1st

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Universal Logistics has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 1.5 %

ULH stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

