Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Trading Up 36.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 51,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,038. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

