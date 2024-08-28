Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Trading Up 36.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 51,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,038. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Universal Media Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Media Group
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.