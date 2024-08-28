Unizen Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $44.95 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Unizen token can currently be bought for $0.0762 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unizen has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Unizen has a market cap of $44.95 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,625,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

