Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) EVP Sells $514,318.00 in Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at $498,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.47. 298,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,006. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -321.74%.

UPBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,827,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,906 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,693,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 509,343 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Upbound Group by 1,903.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after buying an additional 376,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,170,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,198,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

