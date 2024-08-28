Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL) Insider Buys £10,000 in Stock

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) insider Dixon Wong bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,187.39).
Upland Resources Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of LON UPL opened at GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Upland Resources Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The firm has a market cap of £16.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.89.
Upland Resources Company Profile
