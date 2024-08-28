Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL) Insider Buys £10,000 in Stock

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) insider Dixon Wong bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,187.39).

Upland Resources Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of LON UPL opened at GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Upland Resources Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The firm has a market cap of £16.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.89.

Upland Resources Company Profile

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

