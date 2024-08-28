UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 785.7% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,760. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27.
About UPM-Kymmene Oyj
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UPM-Kymmene Oyj
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.