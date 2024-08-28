UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 785.7% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,760. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

