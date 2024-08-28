Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $83,241.60 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,080 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $83,241.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,529.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,264 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $48,487.04.

Shares of UPST opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

