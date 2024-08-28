US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Price Performance

UTRE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. 2,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

