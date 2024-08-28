US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USVN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

About US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

