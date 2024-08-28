Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 38,593 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 12,043 shares.The stock last traded at $27.46 and had previously closed at $28.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Valhi Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Valhi had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $559.70 million for the quarter.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

