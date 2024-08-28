VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Stock Position Increased by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,145 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises about 2.6% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bensler LLC owned about 1.24% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $19,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18,220.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of FLTR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.45. 337,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

