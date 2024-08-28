Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Bensler LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 254,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.18. 1,045,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,439. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $194.37. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

