Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,380 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 729,406 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,269,000 after purchasing an additional 661,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after purchasing an additional 482,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,998. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

