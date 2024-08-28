Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.68. 738,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,125. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The firm has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.