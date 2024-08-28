Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,539,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,231,000 after acquiring an additional 122,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after buying an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.79. The stock had a trading volume of 727,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,280. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.13.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

