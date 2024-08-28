Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 307,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 82,626 shares.The stock last traded at $249.01 and had previously closed at $248.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

