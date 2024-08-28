Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Cut by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $577.20. 302,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,606. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15. The company has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

