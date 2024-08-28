Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 106.4% in August

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the July 31st total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,665,000 after acquiring an additional 317,770 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,132,000 after buying an additional 133,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,303 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

