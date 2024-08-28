Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Position Raised by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.95. 18,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,493. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.91. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $145.94 and a 1 year high of $204.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

