Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Hits New 1-Year High at $126.09

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.09 and last traded at $126.06, with a volume of 12621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.58.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

