Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VOT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,608. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.