Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 826,971 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,040,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,066. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average of $85.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

