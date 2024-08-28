Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $513.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,459. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.28.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

