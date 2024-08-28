Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $103.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,216. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $106.45.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

