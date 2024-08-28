Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.50. 1,279,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $170.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.42.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

