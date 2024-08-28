Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.220-6.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.22 EPS.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.41.

Shares of VEEV traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.35. 1,165,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.16. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

