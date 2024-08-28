Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the July 31st total of 522,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.
