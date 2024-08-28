Verasity Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $26.32 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000925 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

