Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 282 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,718,000 after purchasing an additional 378,904 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after buying an additional 695,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,849,000 after buying an additional 212,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,954,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,894,000 after acquiring an additional 246,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,388 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.20. 694,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,970. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $86.91.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

