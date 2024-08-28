Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $2,274,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.68. 591,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,462. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $147.62 and a 52-week high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

